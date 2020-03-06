‘Westworld’ Stars Thandie Newton And Evan Rachel Wood Promise Lots Of Action In Season 3

“Westworld” stars Thandie Newton and Evan Rachel Wood have dropped some hints about season three, and it should make fans pumped.

Newton and Wood were answering questions from fans when they were asked if we can expect a lot of action in season three. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

Both of them made it crystal clear things are going to be torqued up to 100. Watch their answers below.

I can’t even begin to tell you all how excited I am for season three. It’s going to be absolutely off the chain.

I’m currently cruising through season two in order to catch up before the March 15 season three premiere, and I’m loving it.

We’re going to get more action in the new episodes? Yeah, you can go ahead and count me in immediately. Sign me up!

The first two seasons of “Westworld” were nothing short of incredible, and there’s a very real case to be made it’s the greatest show HBO has ever made.

Truly, I can’t wait for March 15. It’s going to be a glorious day, and I hope you’re all as excited as I am!