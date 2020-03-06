The White House Is Gearing Up To Make Sure Sick People Don’t Get Access

The White House has taken several measures in recent weeks to ensure that people infected with the coronavirus aren’t allowed access to the grounds, and officials are looking at more.

Aside from the rise of hand sanitizer stations across the complex, White House officials are educating staff on hygiene, sick days, and remote-work policies, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told the Daily Caller on Friday. A group led by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Tony Ornato is also reviewing further measures including taking the temperatures of visitors, according to the New York Post.

“The White House Complex has, and will continue to reassess circumstances and adopt new processes and safe practices,” Grisham said. “While we are taking every common-sense precaution necessary to protect federal employees, our policies and procedures remain in line with the President’s guidance to the country – and that is to continue to do everything we can to avoid disruptions to the day-to-day business of leading our Nation.” (RELATED: Matt Gaetz Suggests That Drinking A Bunch Of Alcohol Can Kill The Coronavirus)

President Donald Trump’s planned trip to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta was briefly cancelled Friday morning after an employee there was suspected of contracting COVID-19. (RELATED: Neil Patel: The President’s Dangerous Coronavirus Protection)

The employee was tested and the results came out as negative, however, and Trump’s trip to the headquarters was put back on the itinerary at the end of the day.

The news comes amid reports of the first cases of coronavirus in the Washington, D.C. area.

Republican Governor Larry Hogan said the three patients in Maryland are in “good condition,” according to the Washington Post. Ten coronavirus tests are currently pending in Virginia as well.