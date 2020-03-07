American Conservative Union Announces Coronavirus Exposure At CPAC

Seven days after 2020’s Conservative Political Action Conference ended, the American Conservative Union informed attendees that they may have been exposed to coronavirus.

According to an email sent out Saturday afternoon, one person tested positive for the virus after leaving the conference held in National Harbor, Maryland, from February 26-29. That person was reportedly exposed prior to attending. (RELATED: Pence, Netanyahu, Hundreds Of Members Of Congress Went To Conference Attended By 2 People Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus)

Important Health Notification for CPAC 2020 participants and attendees. pic.twitter.com/NtahNO8st3 — ACU (@ACUConservative) March 7, 2020

The ACU’s statement read, in part:

The American Conservative Union has learned that one of our CPAC attendees has unfortunately tested positive today for coronavirus. The exposure occurred previous to the conference. A New Jersey hospital tested the person, and CDC confirmed the positive result. The individual is under the care of medical professionals in the state of New Jersey, and has been quarantined.

According to the statement, the person did not attend the events in the main hall and had no contact with either President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence, both of whom attended the conference on different days.

“Our children, spouses, extended family, and friends attended CPAC. During this time, we need to remain calm, listen to our health care professionals, and support each other. We send this message in that spirit,” the statement concluded. “The Trump Administration is aware of the situation, and we will continue regular communication with all appropriate government officials.”