Joe Biden Appears To Leak Kamala Harris Endorsement

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to leak his next major endorsement during a Saturday rally in St. Louis, Missouri.

During his stump speech, Biden offered his thanks to those who had come to his campaign along with their candidates who had previously dropped out of the race. “To all of Amy’s folks, to all of Pete’s folks, to all of Kamala’s folks, to all of the folks who have, Beto’s folks, I’ll tell you what, what a gigantic difference it’s made. We’re gonna unite this party and unite this country,” Biden said.

Biden today at his St. Louis rally: “To all of Amy’s folks, to all of Pete’s folks, to all of Kamala’s folks, to all of the folks who have, Beto’s folks, I’ll tell you what, what a gigantic difference it’s made. We’re gonna unite this party and unite this country.” — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) March 7, 2020

Of the four he mentioned — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke — only three have publicly endorsed Biden. Harris, who dropped out of the race in early December of 2019, has not yet endorsed anyone. (RELATED: Amy Klobuchar Verbal Slip Raises Questions About The Reason She Rallied Behind Biden)

joe biden just thanked “amy’s folks, pete’s folks, kamala’s folks, beto’s folks” so… joe biden… just leaked that kamala is endorsing him …at a rally pic.twitter.com/ov2O0t0fS0 — Brett Banditelli ????✂️ (@banditelli) March 7, 2020

Sen. Klobuchar, stumping for Biden in Grand Rapids, also appeared to let something slip on Saturday when she said that she “couldn’t think of a better way to end my candidacy than join the ticket,” later correcting herself to say that she was joining Biden’s “terrific campaign.”