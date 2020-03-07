Matt Gaetz: Clinton Hulu Series The ‘Boomer Version’ Of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz called the new Hulu series “Hillary” the “Boomer version” of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Gaetz appeared on Saturday night’s edition of “Watters World” with Fox News host Jesse Watters and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski to discuss recently released docuseries, which focuses on the life and political career of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Responding to Watters’ contention that perhaps an attention-seeking Clinton “doesn’t want anybody to win,” Gaetz took the opportunity to poke a little fun:

WATCH:

“I just don’t know why the Clintons are doing this,” Gaetz said. “Maybe it’s just the millennial in me, but if people are going to be talking about their deep regrets and who they want to throw shade at and their strange sexual encounters on television I just prefer it to be the Kardashians. This is like the boomer version of that with the Clintons.”

“So I don’t know why they feel the need to go and relive their worst experiences and their strangest grievances,” he continued. “I find Bernie to be pleasant. He is a socialist but I don’t have the same view of him that Hillary does.” (RELATED: ‘Pure Garbage’: Juanita Broaddrick Calls Hulu’s Clinton Documentary ‘Absolutely Unbelievable’)

“Maybe it’s therapeutic,” Watters speculated.