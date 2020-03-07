‘Do Something Good And Productive’: Melania Fires Back At Critics, Encourages Them To #BeBest

First Lady Melania Trump fired back at critics Saturday, suggesting that their time would be better spent doing “good and productive” things in their own communities.

“I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest,” she tweeted. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Hard Hat)

Trump was responding to criticism over a recent tweet showing the progress on tennis courts at the White House.

“I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at @WhiteHouse. Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication,” Trump tweeted Thursday.

Critics immediately attacked her for appearing to prioritize White House vanity projects over major national issues.

Optics aside, the role of the first lady has traditionally been to oversee some of the social aspects of the president’s schedule and — since the tenure of Jackie Kennedy Onassis — to preserve the integrity and historical significance of the White House itself. While she can speak out on political issues, and many first ladies have, her day-to-day responsibilities are far removed from the issues her critics were suggesting she address.