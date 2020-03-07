Editorial

HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Indiana 60-56, Badgers Win At Least A Share Of The Big 10 Regular Season Championship

The Wisconsin Badgers beat Indiana 60-56 Saturday afternoon, and earned at least a share of the Big 10 regular season title.

After a season full of adversity and ups and downs, we closed out the regular season with a thrilling win over Indiana to secure the title. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was way too close for comfort, but it always is with the Badgers.

I couldn’t be prouder of this team. I couldn’t be proud of the job Greg Gard has done with this roster. We’ve had a hell of a season after the “experts” counted us out.

When our backs were to the wall, we buckled up and fought like hell to get 21 regular season wins and at least a share of the B1G title.

It’s amazing how far we’ve come since the start of the season. When it looked like we’d struggled all year long, we’re now 21-10, regular season champs and primed to make some serious noise in March.

If you’re not loving this Wisconsin squad, then you’re just not paying attention. We’re a hell of a fun team, and we’re balling right now.

Go, Badgers, go!