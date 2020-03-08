Is My Net Worth $1.5 Million? Am I A Secret Millionaire?

Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to address some very false information floating around about me on the internet.

It was brought to my attention early Saturday morning that there are allegations on a celebrity website that I’m a secret millionaire. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Specifically, my net worth is believed to be somewhere in the ballpark of $1.5 million. I thought about whether or not I even wanted to discuss this, but I feel that I have to hit back at this insulting and false claim about my wealth and net worth.

I have always been very open with you guys about my blue-collar, country boy Wisconsin roots. Where I come from, we work from sun up until sun down just to put some food on the table and a little money in the bank.

The last thing I am is a secret millionaire, and I don’t need or want to be associated with coastal elites and snobby rich people.

Where I come from, we scrap for literally everything we have. The winters are cold, the days are long and we drink away the demons.

Does that sound like the lifestyle of a man with millions secretly in the bank? Didn’t think so. I’m absolutely insulted by the idea that I roll with wealthy people, come from immense amounts of wealth or anything else of that sphere.

As somebody who has had to grind for every inch of success, I can promise you that I’m not secretly worth $1.5 million.

I’m a man of the people. I’m not a plutocrat. I’m the farthest thing from it. When I go to a football game, I don’t sit in the suites with the guys who fly in on private jets.

I sit among the unwashed masses cheering with drunken joy. That’s what I was born into, and that’s how I’ll go out.

So, despite these very false and downright ridiculous claims, I’m not worth $1.5 million, and I don’t secretly have stacks of cash.

I’m a common man building an empire. The road I travel is often hard, long and lonely. It’s not the glitz and glamour of a millionaire.

Next time you read about David Hookstead’s net worth, remember this article. I’m just a working class guy like the rest of you.