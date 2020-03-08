Donald Trump Jr. Challenges Hunter Biden To A Debate, Promises To Release Tax Returns If Hunter Does Too

Donald Trump Jr. challenged Hunter Biden to “man up” and debate him “about who really profited from their father’s public office.”

“I was an international businessperson before my father got into politics,” Trump Jr. told Axios CEO Jim VandeHei in an “Axios on HBO” interview posted Sunday. “That’s what we did. I’m not gonna say I haven’t benefited from my father’s last name, just like Hunter Biden did. It would be foolish to say that. But, I haven’t benefited from my father’s taxpayer-funded office.”

“Hunter Biden, his father becomes VP, all of a sudden he goes over to Ukraine and he’s making 83 grand a month,” he continued. “We stopped doing any new international business deals when my father won the presidency.”

The president’s eldest son then issued the challenge before asking VandeHei to moderate:

“We can go full transparency, we show everything, and we can talk about all of the places where I am supposedly grifting but Hunter Biden isn’t. I would love to do it,” said Trump Jr.

When challenged about paid speeches and his recent book deal, Trump Jr. promised to release his tax returns if Biden would release his.

“If we do it both, 100%,” he said, responding to the Axios CEO’s question. “Let’s talk about who profited off of whose public service. Happy to do it. Let’s make it happen.” (RELATED: ‘I Wish My Name Was Hunter Biden’: Donald Trump Jr. Has A Theory On How To Give ‘Fake News Media’ An ‘Aneurysm’)

“The MSM loves making a false equivalency between us, so let’s settle it,” Trump Jr. wrote Sunday afternoon, pressing the point on Twitter. “I challenge Hunter Biden to man up & debate me. [Axios CEO Jim VandeHei] moderates. Hunter releases his tax returns & I release mine. Let’s have an open convo about who really profited from their father’s public office!”

The MSM loves making a false equivalency between us, so lets settle it: I challenge Hunter Biden to man up & debate me@JimVandeHei moderates. Hunter releases his tax returns & I release mine. Let’s have an open convo about who really profited from their father’s public office! pic.twitter.com/6N6MObhGhb — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 8, 2020

The post quickly went viral and was even retweeted by VandeHei himself.

Responding to Trump Jr.’s challenge, Biden campaign press secretary TJ Ducklo told Axios: “It is hard to believe anything a Trump says on tax returns when Donald Sr. has lied for years about releasing his.”