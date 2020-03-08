EXCLUSIVE: Burgess Owens Says He Boycotted NFL Over Kaepernick, Anthem Protests

Former NFL player and Super Bowl XV champion Burgess Owens has not watched an NFL game in years, Owens told the Daily Caller.
Owens played for a decade in the NFL, but he said he was alienated from the league over the actions of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and other players who decided to kneel during the National Anthem. See what Owens had to say about Kaepernick, the state of the NFL and his run for Congress in this exclusive interview below.
