Kamala Harris Confirms Biden Flub, Gives Official Endorsement

Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris gesture on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris officially endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in a statement Sunday.

Harris released a video endorsement via Twitter. (RELATED: Joe Biden Appears To Leak Kamala Harris Endorsement)

Harris, who had often targeted her former rival in the early debates with pointed questions about minority busing programs, said that Biden would be “a president who reflects the decency and dignity of the American people; a president who speaks the truth; and a president who fights for those whose voices are too often overlooked or ignored.”

When I started my run for president, I said America needs a president who reflects the decency and dignity of the American people; a president who speaks the truth; and a president who fights for those whose voices are too often overlooked or ignored. I still believe that to this day. That is why I am proud to announce I am endorsing my friend, Vice President Joe Biden, for President of the United States.

Biden, who campaigned Saturday in St. Louis appeared to let the cat out of the bag early when he thanked the supporters of his major endorsers — including former primary rivals such as Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke. He also listed Harris by name in spite of the fact that she had not yet made an official endorsement at the time.