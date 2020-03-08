Kamala Harris Confirms Biden Flub, Gives Official Endorsement

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris officially endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in a statement Sunday.

JUST IN: Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden https://t.co/ffWL3bEsYc pic.twitter.com/sFresZyGdQ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 8, 2020

News: Senator Kamala Harris is endorsing Joe Biden for President of the United States Via a statement she says: “I believe in Joe Biden and will do everything in my power to help elect him the next president of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/0EewScGXUi — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) March 8, 2020

Harris released a video endorsement via Twitter. (RELATED: Joe Biden Appears To Leak Kamala Harris Endorsement)

.@JoeBiden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DbB2fGWpaa — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2020

Harris, who had often targeted her former rival in the early debates with pointed questions about minority busing programs, said that Biden would be “a president who reflects the decency and dignity of the American people; a president who speaks the truth; and a president who fights for those whose voices are too often overlooked or ignored.”

When I started my run for president, I said America needs a president who reflects the decency and dignity of the American people; a president who speaks the truth; and a president who fights for those whose voices are too often overlooked or ignored. I still believe that to this day. That is why I am proud to announce I am endorsing my friend, Vice President Joe Biden, for President of the United States.

Biden, who campaigned Saturday in St. Louis appeared to let the cat out of the bag early when he thanked the supporters of his major endorsers — including former primary rivals such as Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke. He also listed Harris by name in spite of the fact that she had not yet made an official endorsement at the time.