REPORT: NY Post Reporter Locked Out Of Twitter For Exposing Socialist YouTuber Carlos Maza As Coming From Elite Wealth

NY Post reporter Jonathan Levine was reportedly locked out of his Twitter after exposing YouTuber Carlos Maza, a socialist who regularly attacks the rich, as coming from elite wealth himself.

Levine reported on Maza’s big family connections, which include multiple mega-mansions in Florida, a multi-million dollar apartment on the Upper West Side and a fancy yacht. This news, which broke Saturday evening, comes after Maza spent years slamming the wealthy.

Included in Levine’s article is a photo from a public realtor website showing the outside of one of Maza’s family homes in Florida. The mansion boasts a waterfront view.

Levine also tweeted out images of the family’s multi-million dollar pad in Manhattan. It is not immediately clear why Levine was locked out of his Twitter following the report, as the images are publicly available.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.

Maza’s family using an LLC purchased a $7,125,000 luxury condo on the Upper West Side in Nov. 2017 Here are some images of that property pic.twitter.com/PhfLt2dLjQ — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 8, 2020

Andy Ngo, editor-at-large for The Post Millenial, tweeted the news of Levine’s suspension Sunday morning. He urged Twitter users to follow Levine and called for the platform “to reverse Levine’s locked account and reverse tweets they’ve censored.”

“Public figures are not above scrutiny, especially not millionaire celebrity socialists who live in waterfront mansions,” Ngo tweeted.

Follow @LevineJonathan. Brave journalists need support. Tell @TwitterSupport they need to reverse Levine’s locked account and reverse tweets they’ve censored. Public figures are not above scrutiny, especially not millionaire celebrity socialists who live in waterfront mansions. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 8, 2020

The NY Post article also includes information about Vivian Maza, his mother, and how she rose in her career at Ultimate Software, a software company. She became very close to company founder Scott Scherr and the two later became engaged.

Properties the family has owned include a Boca Raton, Florida home that sold for $10.8 million in 2018 and a Weston, Florida property that was listed for $1.85 million in 2015. Maza’s mother currently lives in a $4.4 million condo in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to Levine’s report.

The LLC that Maza’s mother controls also bought a $7.125 million apartment on the Upper West Side in Manhattan, which Levine tweeted out photos of. Based on Scherr’s multi-millionaire paychecks as CEO, Levine estimated that the family is likely “nine-figure millionaires — if not billionaires.”

Maza currently lives in a one-bedroom East Village apartment in Manhattan. Maza admitted in a past interview with Mel Magazine that his family is there to help him if he needs it, although it’s not clear how much they currently pitch in to help fund his lifestyle.

Maza insisted that the family does very little in terms of helping him financially, according to a statement from Twitter. He admitted that he has a “safety net” if his YouTube-ing career fails, but said no one “is bankrolling” him and that his mother only gives $10 a month.

The YouTuber raises money for his platform using a Patreon account, where supporters can help fund him in small amounts, according to the NY Post. Maza’s parents are listed as supporters, or “comrades,” at the end of one of Maza’s recent YouTube videos, Levine reported.

“My mom and her fiance are very wealthy thanks to a software company they started together when I was a kid. As a result I’ve gotten to live a life of tremendous privilege,” Maza wrote.