Matthew McConaughey Is Road Tripping Across America

Matthew McConaughey is apparently taking a trip around America.

The “True Detective” star posted a photo of himself on the road next to the back of an RV with the caption, “travelin the concrete rivers of America.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram travelin the concrete rivers of America A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Mar 6, 2020 at 3:25pm PST

How is McConaughey so smooth at absolutely everything he does? Most people take a road trip and it’s probably miserable.

McConaughey is out there talking about concrete rivers. If you don’t think I’m going to steal that phrase, then you’re just wrong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Feb 2, 2020 at 1:48pm PST

I said when the Hollywood star joined Instagram that it’d be incredible, and it’s done more than enough to live up to the hype.

He’s out there dropping electric content daily. I really hope he follows the Gardner Minshew path on this one, and just posts all the time about this road trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Jan 18, 2020 at 9:59am PST

That would be absolutely incredible. McConaughey is one of the best actors in the game, and he’s just a legit guy. The world could use a few more authentic people like him.