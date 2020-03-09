Biden Has Another Gaffe: ‘I Think We Can Win Back The House’

Former Vice President Joe Biden made another gaffe on the campaign trail Monday, saying he hopes Democrats can win back the House of Representatives in November.

“Together, I think we can win back the House,” Biden said, before correcting himself. “We’re gonna keep the House, increase it and flip the Senate.”

Joe Biden: “Together, I think we can win back the House — we’re gonna keep the House, increase it, and flip the Senate.”pic.twitter.com/EDTVWpKdtl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 9, 2020

Democrats won control of the House of Representatives during the 2018 midterm elections, and currently hold a majority. It was the latest gaffe for the 77-year-old Democratic presidential front-runner, who has faced questions over his mental fitness. (RELATED: How Joe Biden Pulled Off A Political Comeback For The Ages)

Last week, the former vice president referred to himself as an “OBiden-Bama” Democrat, and also appeared to forget the words to the preamble of the Declaration of Independence.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident,” Biden said at the time. “All men and women created by you know, you know the thing.”