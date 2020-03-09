Politics

Polls Show Biden Opening Up Double-Digit Leads Over Sanders Nationally And In Michigan

Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Campaigns In Mississippi

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
Former Vice President Joe Biden has opened up double-digit leads over Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders both nationally and in the key state of Michigan, according to new polls released Monday morning.

Polling data from CNN shows Biden, buoyed by a bevy of endorsements both before and after his big Super Tuesday, as the first choice for 52% of registered Democrats and Democrat-leaning Independents, compared to 36% for Sanders. Over the weekend, Biden picked up endorsements from California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris and New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, both former presidential primary rivals.

TOUGALOO, MISSISSIPPI - MARCH 08: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden reacts while giving a speech during a campaign event at Tougaloo College on March 08, 2020 in Tougaloo, Mississippi. Mississippi's Democratic primary will be held this Tuesday. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The same poll gave Biden a significant bump in his favorability numbers, up 9 points from December. (RELATED: Trump Blames Elizabeth Warren For Bernie Sanders’ Super Tuesday Woes)

According to a poll from the Detroit Free Press, Biden holds a 51-27 lead over Sanders in Michigan, the state with the most pledged delegates set to cast primary votes this Tuesday.

However, the same poll showed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton holding a a 25 point lead over Sanders in 2016. Sanders would go on to win the 2016 Michigan primary by less than 2 percentage points.

Democratic presidential hopeful Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders address supporters during a campaign rally in the Diag at the University Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on March 8, 2020. - Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders secured crucial endorsements Sunday from prominent black supporters just days ahead of the first round of voting to pit them in a head-to-head contest. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Sanders currently trails Biden by more than 90 delegates in the overall pledged delegate count.

Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington also cast primary ballots on Tuesday. Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio vote next Tuesday, March 17, while Georgia does March 24.

A new Monday poll from The Hill also showed Sanders trailing Biden by nearly 30 points in Arizona.