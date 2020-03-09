Conor McGregor Must Beat ‘Someone Like Justin Gaethje’ To Get A Rematch Against Khabib

Conor McGregor needs at least one more win if he wants a rematch shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib smacked McGregor at UFC 229, and there’s been nonstop chatter about a rematch. While the Russian-born star initially ruled it out, it sounds like his people are slowly coming around to the idea if McGregor can get another win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The only way Conor McGregor can fight for a title is if he beats someone like Justin Gaethje. If he were to do that, it would be hard to deny him,” Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz told ESPN about a potential rematch.

Khabib will fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

Listen, Khabib can talk all he wants, but we also all know money moves the needle in the fighting game. It dictates everything.

McGregor beat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and now it’s time for him to continue climbing up the mountain back to the top.

People want this rematch, which means there’s a ton of money to be made. Dana White is a business genius, and I have no doubt he’ll get a deal done.

As far as I’m concerned, it’s not a matter of if these two fight. It’s a matter of when they get back into the octagon.

This rematch is 100% going to happen short of a disaster. You can take that to the bank!