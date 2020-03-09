Dana White Says Tom Brady Comments Are ‘Being Blown Out Of Proportion’

UFC president Dana White thinks people are overreacting to his comments about New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

White sent shockwaves through the football world after a video made the rounds of him pitching Tom Brady on joining the Raiders. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

.@DanaWhite had @TomBrady on IG Live to talk about UFC 248 and then tried to convince him to join the Raiders. This offseason is wild. *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/FvAzIytHCh — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 4, 2020

However, White clarified to Katie Nolan that the whole situation is “being blown out of proportion,” and he even took a phone call from Bob Kraft.

You can watch him explain the situation below.

@danawhite had some thoughts on Tom Brady’s free agency, and Robert Kraft had some thoughts on Dana White’s thoughts…. Catch the rest of the chat and more TONIGHT at 1am ET on ESPN2 ???? pic.twitter.com/Js7w9JthrD — Always Late with Katie Nolan (@AlwaysLateESPN) March 6, 2020

This is just another example of how tightly wound the Brady situation has made many in the media. White was just having a little fun with the six-time Super Bowl champ and people freaked!

Bob Kraft even picked up the phone to give him a call! Stop and think about how wild that is for a moment.

I think it’s safe to say Tom Brady’s decision will continue to dictate headlines for a very long time.

As I’ve said many times before and I’ll say again, don’t buy into all the hype. The only person who knows Brady’s future plans is Tom Brady.

Everything else is second hand speculation that should be taken with a grain of salt.

