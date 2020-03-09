DC Church Confirms Second Coronavirus Case

A spokesman from a Washington, D.C., church confirmed a second case of coronavirus.

Christ Church spokesman Rob Volmer confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation that the church’s organist, Tom Smith, found out Monday evening that he tested positive.

“Tom is currently and will remain in self quarantine at his residence,” Volmer told the DCNF.



The news came after Volmer confirmed to the DCNF that about 550 parishioners from the greater D.C. area who attended a March 1 service at the Georgetown church are in voluntary self-quarantine through March 16. Some of these parishioners might have been visitors to the city, he said.

As of 9:45 pm on Monday, March 9, the District’s Coronavirus data includes three new confirmed cases. Please see below for full update or visit https://t.co/MEWs6uxEBa. pic.twitter.com/Vb04uEGh4M — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) March 10, 2020

“This means parishioners are staying home and not going to work or school,” Volmer said. “We have had direct contact with a large number of parishioners who have all indicated they are self quarantining. We have not heard of a single instance where a parishioner is not following this guidance.”

The spokesman also noted that Rev. Tim Cole, the rector of the church, distributed communion at one of the services March 1. (RELATED: ‘I Am The Individual’: DC Priest With Coronavirus Reportedly Gave Communion At Services With More Than 500 In Attendance)

“Most people would not have received communion from him directly,” Volmer said.

D.C. Mayor Murial Bowser announced Monday that those who attended the services should self-quarantine as they might have been exposed to the virus.

“Visitors to Christ Church, Georgetown Episcopal on Feb 24th, and between Feb 28th and Mar 3rd could’ve been exposed to COVID-19, and DC Health recommends that anyone who visited on those dates isolate themselves at home for 14 days from the last time they visited the church,” Bowser announced in a Monday morning tweet.

