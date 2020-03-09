‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators David Benioff And D.B. Weiss Will Appear In Season 3 Of ‘Westworld’

“Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will appear in the new season of “Westworld.

According to The Wrap, both of them will appear at some point in season three, which they also reported will consist of eight total episodes when it gets underway March 15. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

Their respective roles and other details about their performance aren’t known right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westworld (@westworldhbo) on Feb 27, 2020 at 8:51am PST

Should fans be concerned that Weiss and Benioff are going to be allowed anywhere near season three of “Westworld“?

I don’t think so. I’m sure a bunch of you want to panic right now, and I understand that urge. These two men hold a lot of responsibility for “Game of Thrones” ending which such a thud.

In fact, they hold the most responsibility. They allowed “GoT” to end on an abysmal note.

Having said that, I’m pretty sure they aren’t going to be doing anything here other than making a cameo. Would I be concerned if they were in control of “Westworld” and the show’s third season?

Maybe, but that probably wouldn’t even bother me too much. As long as they’re not allowed anywhere the ending, then it’s all gravy with me.

Tune in Sunday night on HBO to watch the start of season three. It’s going to be a hell of a lot of fun!