GOP Leaders Took Selfie With Coronavirus Patient At CPAC

The unidentified Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) attendee who tested positive for coronavirus reportedly took “selfie” photos with GOP leaders and lawmakers some of whom are now in self-quarantine.

“Several members of congress / other GOP leaders have selfies with the person attended CPAC and later testified positive for coronavirus,” Axios reporter Alayna Treene tweeted Monday. “Ben Goldey, spokesman for Dr Paul Gosar who is under self-quarantine, told me he ‘can confirm that the individual [infected at CPAC] and Congressman Gosar took several pictures together. We know this because we have several of the photos in our possession as well.'”

“He added that while he can’t comment on specific members, ‘it is my understanding that he does have photos with other Members / VIP’s.’ Rep. Doug Collins just said he ‘was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient who has tested positive.'” (RELATED: Poll: More Voters Disapprove Of Trump’s Response To Coronavirus)

Coronavirus update: @axios has been told that several members of congress / other GOP leaders have selfies with the person attended CPAC and later testified positive for coronavirus (1/4) — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) March 9, 2020



The revelations comes as Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz announced Monday he would self-quarantine after coming in contact with the attendee who tested positive for COVID-19.

Congressman Gaetz was informed today that he came into contact with a CPAC attendee 11 days ago who tested positive for COVID-19. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 9, 2020

According to LA Times reporter Eli Stokols, Gaetz was seen on Airforce One with President Donald Trump an hour before announcing he would be quarantined.

Gaetz was on Air Force One with Trump roughly an hour ago. https://t.co/eKM1jBjs5u — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) March 9, 2020



Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is also among the current list of GOP lawmakers under self-quarantine along with Republican Georgia Rep. Doug Collins. The American Conservative Union said in a statement Saturday that the attendee who tested positive for the virus is currently recovering in New Jersey under the care of medical professionals.

Neither the American Conservative Union nor its chairman, Matt Schlapp, have not responded to a request for comment from the Daily Caller at the time of publishing.