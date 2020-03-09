Harvey Weinstein ‘Miserable’ In Prison After Suffering From A Fall, Spokesperson Says

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is “miserable” in Rikers after suffering a fall.

Weinstein is being housed in the infirmary at Rikers Island, according to a report published Sunday by Page Six.

“He’s miserable but trying to be optimistic as best he can,” spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said. “He has had a lot of time to think about his life and be humbled, but he thinks it’s going to be a long, uphill battle from here.”

“It’s a prison cell,” Engelmayer said of the prison conditions. “It has a sink and toilet, all stainless steel and open.”

Weinstein suffered from a fall Saturday night, the spokesperson claimed. The producer does not have access to his walker while in Rikers, but is able to use a wheelchair. (RELATED: REPORT: Harvey Weinstein Moved To Rikers Following Successful Heart Procedure)

“He fell on his head and thinks he has a concussion,” Engelmayer said. “His head has been pounding since yesterday.”

Weinstein was transferred to Rikers on March 5, where he is awaiting sentencing. He had spent time at Bellevue Hospital after undergoing a heart procedure. Weinstein “had a stent put in to open a blockage” during the procedure.

Harvey Weinstein is in custody at Rikers Island on Thursday after recovering from heart issues at a New York City hospital. https://t.co/QUwpC8r7CF — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 5, 2020



Weinstein was convicted of rape in the third degree and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree on Feb. 4.