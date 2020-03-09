Hockey Coach Fights The Ref In Insane Video

A hockey coach has gone viral after trading blows with an official.

In a video going around Twitter, a coach can be seen coming off the bench and getting into a fight with the official. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s no doubt at all that this will be one of the wildest things you see all day. Give it a watch below.

Obviously, this is just another example of why we love hockey so much. Not only do people love fighting in hockey, but we now have a coach out here fighting the ref.

He literally went onto the ice to trade blows with the official!

Having said that, how big of a clown are you if you lose a hockey fight when you’re the one wearing skates and the other is wearing shoes?

If you’re wearing skates during a hockey fight, then you should win 100% of the time. That’s just a gigantic advantage.

The fight should be over in a matter of moments if one guy has skates and the other doesn’t.

Either way, it’s hell of a video. You just have to love a sport that has a coach swinging on a ref.