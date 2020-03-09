Jane Fonda Throws Support Behind Bernie Sanders, Calls Him The ‘Climate Candidate’

Actress Jane Fonda has chosen Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to support during the 2020 presidential election.

Fonda pointed to Sanders’ thoughts on climate change to be the driving force behind her decision before a Fire Drill protest in Los Angeles on Friday, according to a report published by USA Today.



“We have to get a climate president in office, and there’s only one right now, and that’s Bernie Sanders,” Fonda told the outlet before the protest. “So, I’m indirectly saying I believe you have to support the climate candidate.”

The decision to support Sanders comes after both Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren both dropped out of the race. Fonda reportedly donated money to both women’s campaigns. (RELATED: Jane Fonda Arrested In Washington D.C. While Protesting)

Fonda was criticized in November for her protest strategy of getting arrested with many saying she was doing it to boost her career.

“Those people are always going to attack that way,” she said at the time. “The best way to attack a celebrity is to say, ‘Here she is, doing it for their own glory or promotion or whatever.'”

“It doesn’t matter,” she added. “Those people don’t matter. It doesn’t matter. Good people know. I could be doing a lot of other things besides getting out there. And I’ll be there if it’s snowing, raining, sleeting, hurricane, it doesn’t matter. I’m going to be there.”