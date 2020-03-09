How Joe Biden Pulled Off A Political Comeback For The Ages

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s political career was left for dead late last month, before a South Carolina landslide, and a Super Tuesday surprise changed everything.

Biden’s political fortunes entering the South Carolina Democratic primary were bleak. The former vice president was coming off disappointing finishes outside of the top three in Iowa and New Hampshire, and a landslide loss to Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the union-rich state of Nevada. Just two weeks ago, the former vice president had no message, no money, and no hope. Then, everything changed. How? (RELATED: Biden Confuses Bernie Sanders For The President)

If you ask supporters of Sanders’ campaign, they will accuse the establishment of coalescing around Biden to stop their candidate. There is certainly some truth to these sentiments, but the reality is that the Democratic Party establishment did not start coalescing around Biden until after his landslide victory in the Palmetto State. However, Biden did receive a critical endorsement from House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn just days before the primary, solidifying his support with African American voters in the state. Clyburn is widely considered a kingmaker in the South Carolina Democratic Party, and Sanders later admitted that he did not even seek Clyburn’s endorsement. Sanders said that while he respects Clyburn, the two have different politics and it would not have made sense to seek his endorsement. It’s almost certainly true that Clyburn was never going to endorse Sanders, but it’s possible that the senator could have mitigated his losses in the state if he had just bothered to reach out. (RELATED: Joe Biden Makes His Last Stand In South Carolina)

Sanders also made a critical error the next day when he was the only Democratic presidential candidate not to make an appearance in Selma, Alabama on the 55th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.” The decision once again made Sanders appear out-of-touch with African American voters in the south, which could once again be his campaign’s undoing, just as it was in the 2016 Democratic primary.

Before South Carolina, Biden still had stiff competition for the party’s nomination in the moderate lane from the likes of Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Michael Bloomberg. (RELATED: Amy Klobuchar Will Drop Out, Endorse Joe Biden)

The week leading up to South Carolina could not have gone better for Biden. The former vice president had arguably his best debate performance of the 2020 election cycle leading up to the election, and received a major assist from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Before ending her campaign last week, Warren spent her final two debates relentlessly attacking Bloomberg over his history with women, bringing up allegations that the billionaire referred to female subordinates as “fat broads and horse-faced lesbians,” and demanding that he release women who had filed complaints against his company from their non-disclosure agreements (NDA’s). Bloomberg initially refused to release the women from their NDA’s, but ultimately relented following days of backlash. However, the damage had already been done.

Bloomberg had entered the race as a possible moderate alternative to Biden, spending more than half a billion dollars to blanket the airwaves with commercials, and the internet with digital advertisements. Initially, it looked like a brilliant strategy as Bloomberg surged to as high as second in some polls, and became the new obsession of the national media. But, Bloomberg was ultimately doomed by his poor debate performances, increased scrutiny on his record as mayor, and most importantly Biden’s resilience. After the former vice president’s blowout win in South Carolina, it became clear that the rest of the primary would be a two person race between Sanders and Biden, and the Democratic establishment went all in to stop the former. After South Carolina, there was a concerted effort by the party to clear the moderate lane for Biden.

The candidates started falling like flies ahead of Super Tuesday. First, Tom Steyer dropped out, followed by Buttigieg and Klobuchar. The night before Super Tuesday, Biden held a rally in Texas flanked by Buttigieg, Klobuchar, and former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who had all rallied around Biden’s campaign. Biden proceeded to pull off an upset in the Lone Star State after trailing Sanders, and by the end of the night had surpassed Sanders in both the delegate lead and the popular vote. Bloomberg ended his campaign the next day, and pledged his support and political machine to Biden. How exactly all of this unfolded remains a bit of a mystery, but it appears that Former President Barack Obama did indeed put his thumb on the scale to help his former vice president out.

Obama reportedly called Buttigieg shortly after he dropped out of the race. The content of the call remains unknown, but Buttigieg endorsed Biden’s campaign shortly thereafter. While Obama has publicly stayed out of the race and pledged to support the party’s nominee, it’s clear that Sanders would not be his preferred choice. Obama and Sanders frequently clashed during the former’s presidency, to the point where Sanders briefly considered a primary challenge to the president in 2012. Obama remains a popular former president, particularly in the Democratic party where he has an 87% approval rating, according to the most recent RealClearPolitics polling average. Biden’s campaign has largely relied on his connection to Obama, and now the former president appears to have used his kingmaker status in the party to help him out.

Now, Biden appears to have the race almost in the bag. The former vice president has opened up double digit leads in crucial states such as Michigan, and appears poised for another super Tuesday this week. Like a phoenix, Biden’s presidential aspirations have risen from the ashes over the past two weeks. Now, it appears to just be a matter of time before he secures the nomination.