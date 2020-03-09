Josh Norman Signs With The Buffalo Bills On 1-Year Contract That Is Worth Up To $8 Million

Josh Norman is headed to the Buffalo Bills.

According to Mike Garafolo early Monday morning, the former Redskins and Panthers star has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bills worth up to $8 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: #Bills have agreed to terms with CB Josh Norman to a one-year deal worth $6 million base value with incentives that can get him to $8 million. Norman reunites with Sean McDermott, his defensive coordinator all four seasons with the #Panthers. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 9, 2020

Well, it didn’t take Norman long at all to find a new job after the Washington Redskins showed him the exit.

He’s also now on a substantially better team than he was in Washington. The Redskins are a bit of a joke, and they’re nowhere near being a playoff squad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh R. Norman (@jno24) on Sep 23, 2019 at 5:06pm PDT

The Bills are one of the better teams in the league, and they’ve got a solid young quarterback in Josh Allen.

While Norman isn’t getting a monster deal from the Bills, he will get to play on a team that will actually win some football games in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh R. Norman (@jno24) on Aug 22, 2019 at 3:45pm PDT

The Bills have beefed up their secondary by adding Norman and he gets a chance to compete for something real after several failed years in Washington. Not a bad situation for anyone involved.