Jussie Smollett Loses Legal Battle To Have New Charges Dropped

The Illinois Supreme Court refused to drop the new charges against disgraced actor Jussie Smollett.
Smollett was fighting to have the new charges dropped after former State’s Attorney Kim Foxx dropped his previous charges back in March, according to a report published Sunday by Page Six. A special prosecutor was then appointed to investigate the dropped charges.
The court gave no explanation for refusing to drop the charges, which accuse Smollett of staging a fake hate crime against himself. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To Second Round Of Disorderly Conduct Charges)
Foxx slammed the court’s decision calling Smollett’s “low-level offense” just a “prank” on Thursday’s episode of the Ben Joravsky Show.
“This issue with Smollett … excuse my language, it’s bulls**t,” Foxx said.
“We have an abysmal homicide clearance rate; we have horrible violence; and [the attention is on] this case about a low-level offense with an actor who pulled a prank,” she added.
Foxx clarified her statements Friday during an appearance on the Fran Spielman Show.
“I don’t think the case itself is BS, I think the fact that we are a year out since this case was disposed of … that we are continuing to talk about this in a city that continues to deal with gun violence” is “BS,” she said.