Video Surfaces Of Kentucky Basketball Player Ashton Hagans With Tons Of Cash

Kentucky basketball player Ashton Hagans made an incredibly stupid video, and it’s circulating the web.

In a viral video circulating Twitter, Hagans can be seen holding a ton of cash, and a caption on the screen reads about keeping money in a shoebox. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch it below.

I guess UK’s Ashton Hagans has been hanging on to his ‘Cost of Attendance’ stipend? pic.twitter.com/8I8saNMS8r — Mark Blankenbaker (@UofLSheriff50) March 8, 2020

According to Tim Sullivan, the Wildcats are aware of the video, and the program’s compliance department has already looked into it.

University of Kentucky spokesman says this video is dated and that its compliance department has already addressed the red flag raised by the large wad of cash in Ashton Hagans’ hands. Further information, UK says, is protected by student privacy. Stay tuned. https://t.co/0l4SBROIG2 — Tim Sullivan (@TimSullivan714) March 8, 2020

Hagans might be first ballot hall-of-fame level stupid when it comes to college athletics. You know what you don’t do as a college athlete?

Film yourself with thousands of dollars and talk about keeping it in a shoebox. That’s how you trigger an NCAA investigation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashton Hagans (@ashton.hagans) on Mar 3, 2020 at 1:15pm PST

It’s also worth noting that Hagans is not playing at the moment for private reasons. There’s no evidence to suggest the video is tied to his absence, but the timing is certainly suspect.

Either way, Hagans filming himself with a bunch of money is wildly stupid. It’s so stupid that I’m struggling to comprehend it.

It’s amazing how people will chase clout to the point they don’t realize how dumb they are. He put his entire team at risk with this video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashton Hagans (@ashton.hagans) on Feb 25, 2020 at 1:55pm PST

It sounds like Kentucky will be fine, but it was still completely unnecessary.