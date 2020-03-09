Editorial

REPORT: LiAngelo Ball Will Sign With The Oklahoma City Blue In The G-League

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 29: LiAngelo Ball #2 walks on the court during the Los Angeles Lakers 2018 NBA Pre-Draft Workout on May 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

LiAngelo Ball is getting another shot at pro basketball.

According to Shams Charania, the middle Ball brother will sign with the Oklahoma City Blue in the G-League. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He previously played pro basketball in Lithuania when his dad LaVar took him out of UCLA.

Well, I guess we’re about to find out what LiAngelo Ball is all about. He’s got the least basketball potential out of all the brothers, but he was still solid in Lithuania.

Lonzo is balling with the Pelicans, and LaMelo has a very real chance to be the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

 

LiAngelo has always been a bit of the odd kid out when it comes to success on the court, but he’s certainly got some talent.

He’s got a big body, he can make plays but he just doesn’t have the same ceiling his brothers do. Yet, he’s still getting a shot at the G-League, which is one step below the NBA.

If he does incredibly well, then he could get a chance to play for a good team in Europe or maybe sniff a shot at the NBA.

 

Either way, it’s a chance, and that’s all you can ask for.