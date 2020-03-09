Los Angeles Wildcats Quarterback Josh Johnson Tells OC Norm Chow To Stop ‘Complaining’ And ‘Arguing’

Los Angeles Wildcats quarterback Josh Johnson’s patience ran out during a 41-34 Sunday win over the Tampa Bay Vipers.

Late in the game, Johnson got on the phone with offensive coordinator Norm Chow, and let him have it for “complaining” and “arguing” too much. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He then ended it by telling him to just call plays before hanging up. Watch the moment below.

Josh Johnson just got on the phone after a TD and clowns his OC!! Gotta love the XFL #XFL #TBvsLA pic.twitter.com/us8RReOSuO — Black Dan Le Batard (@BlackLeBatard) March 9, 2020

It’s truly incredible how awesome the XFL is. We’ve got quarterbacks out here calling up their OC and just letting them have it.

The wildest part here is that the Wildcats weren’t even losing or getting blown out. They played a hell of a game Sunday behind Johnson’s arm.

He still wasn’t having any of Chow’s actions, and he made that crystal clear.

The NFL needs this kind of access for the fans ASAP. It’ll probably never happen, but it should because players ripping their coaches is the kind of content we need.

Inject that kind of energy right into my soul.

We’re halfway through the XFL season, and it’s been everything we hoped for and much more. Hopefully, the second half of the season is just as good.