Mike Pence Has Not Been Tested For Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence told White House reporters Monday that he has not been tested for the coronavirus after President Donald Trump ignored questions over whether he been tested for the virus.

Pence told reporters while standing at the White House podium that he would follow up with the White House physician to see if the president had been tested for the disease. (RELATED:GOP Leaders Took Selfies With Coronavirus Patient At CPAC)

WATCH:

Trump leaves news conference without answering whether he has been tested for coronavirus. Pence: “I have not been tested for the coronavirus” pic.twitter.com/b3WzItIfcX — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 9, 2020

“Have you been tested” a reporter shouted.

“I have not been tested for the Coronavirus,” Pence responded.

“Has the president been tested?” another reporter asked.

“Let me be sure to get you an answer to that question. I honestly don’t know the answer to the question. We’ll refer that question and we’ll get you an answer from the White House physician very quickly,” Pence said

Both the president and vice president attended the Conservative Action Political Conference (CPAC) where one of the attendees later tested positive for coronavirus. American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp confirmed Sunday on Fox and Friends that the neither Trump nor Pence came in contact with the infected individual.

However, a number of GOP lawmakers are currently self-quarantined after coming in contact with the attendee carrying COVID-19, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar. (RELATED: Trump Recently Spent Time With Doug Collins And Matt Gaetz, Who Both Just Quarantined Themselves Over Coronavirus Concern)