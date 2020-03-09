House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: ‘Civilization As We Know It Is At Stake’ In 2020 Election

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that “civilization as we know it is at stake” during the 2020 presidential election.

Pelosi made the comments during a speech at Northeastern University in Boston. (RELATED: Pelosi Blames Voter ‘Insecurities’ For A Woman Not Being President)

“My view is that civilization as we know it is at stake,” the speaker said about the upcoming election. “It’s about everything. It’s about America. We ask God to bless America.”

Nancy Pelosi this morning: “Civilization as we know it is at stake.” pic.twitter.com/Tn1FnkthGv — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 9, 2020

Pelosi has said this before, claiming during a town hall late in 2019 that “civilization as we know it is at stake in the next election.”

Speaker Pelosi: “Civilization as we know it is at stake in the next election.” pic.twitter.com/dlRVT4Nh71 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 6, 2019

Pelosi also took the opportunity during her speech at Northeastern to criticize the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We would hope that rather than name-calling, which is some of what he’s doing, that he would be again joining with his health care professionals who are advising him and the rest of us in a well-coordinated government agenda,” Pelosi said, according to The Boston Globe.