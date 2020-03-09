NCAA Says They Are ‘Definitively Planning’ To Have March Madness As Planned

The NCAA won’t change March Madness as of right now because of the coronavirus.

Senior vice president of NCAA basketball Dan Gavitt appeared on CBS this past Sunday and said they are “definitively planning” on going forward with March Madness as planned, and fans will be allowed to attend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There has been chatter about shutting fans out, but it doesn’t sound like that’s going to happen. You can listen to Gavitt’s full comments below.

“At this time, we are definitively planning on running the tournament at all 14 sites with fans, from the First Four in Dayton through the Final Four in Atlanta.” Sr. Vice President of NCAA Basketball Dan Gavitt discusses the NCAA’s plans in regards to the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/17h6j9QvGM — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 8, 2020

This is great news. This is music to my ears, folks! As I’ve said many times, pushing the fans out of the games is simply unacceptable.

I don’t care if coronavirus is spreading or if nuclear bombs are going off, you can’t have March Madness without fans.

You just can’t do it, and I don’t want to hear your nonsense.

People also need to relax about this whole situation. This isn’t the plague. People aren’t falling over dead left and right.

It’s a virus that the vast majority of people will survive without much trouble. Canceling March Madness or not allowing fans in would be ridiculous, and I’m glad the NCAA has made it clear that’s not the plan.

Props to the NCAA for not caving to the fear!