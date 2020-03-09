Drew Brees Says He Thinks He’s Capable Of Playing In The NFL Until He’s 45

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees thinks he can play for several more years.

Brees, who is 41, said the following during a recent appearance on The Greg Hill Show on WEEI radio, according to Saturday Tradition:

I’m not just saying this, honestly, I’m one year at a time. If you ask me, ‘How long do I think I can do this?’ I think I can do this until age 45. I’m 41 right now. But there’s other factors. It’s not just a matter of ‘Can you do it?’ It’s, ‘What are you sacrificing in order to be able to play this game and give it the time and dedication that it deserves.’ Because, even in the offseason, there is a lot of time and dedication to this.

While it might sound crazy to play in the NFL until the age of 45, it might be a lot more realistic than people think.

After all, Tom Brady will be 43 when the 2020 NFL campaign gets underway. Clearly quarterbacks are playing longer than ever.

The reality of the situation is simple. With quarterbacks more protected than ever and player safety at its best, it’s not hard for passers to extend their career.

It’s even easier when you don’t run on a regular basis, and Brees doesn’t take off very often at all.

I hope Brees tries to keep playing as long as he can. He’s one of the best gunslingers to ever pick up a football, and he’s a hell of a player.

If he thinks he’s got some gas left in the tank, then I say he should air it out as much as possible.