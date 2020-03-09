Pete Buttigieg Announces He’s Guest Hosting ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg announced he would be guest hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday.

The announcement came during Monday’s episode of the “Today” show.

Watch @PeteButtigieg’s full exclusive interview with @craigmelvin about why he left the presidential race, what’s next for him and much more. pic.twitter.com/sDrSVJrO2z — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 9, 2020

“On Thursday I’m gonna be guest hosting ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,'” Buttigieg said. “So we’re really excited for that — lining up a great slate of guests. Sir Patrick Stewart’s coming on — we’re very excited about that.”

Buttigieg confirmed he would be doing a monologue for the show as well. (RELATED: ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Fined $395,000 For Misusing Emergency Alert Sound)

“Well, hopefully some funnier minds than mine will be doing some writing for that,” he quipped. “But I think it’s going to be fun. You know, the thing about coming off of a presidential campaign is you have been focused on one thing and one thing only. It’s nice to be able to zoom out and just come back at life.”

The former mayor of South Bend claimed he was “going to have some fun” before jumping into his next project. Since dropping out of the presidential race, Buttigieg and his husband have been traveling the country.

Buttigieg endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden after suspending his campaign. Buttigieg and Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar both made appearances at Biden’s campaign events in Dallas last week.