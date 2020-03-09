Politico, Washington Post Tells Reporters To Self-Quarantine After Coronavirus Case At CPAC

Multiple Washington, D.C. media outlets have told reporters to self-quarantine following an attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) testing positive for coronavirus this weekend.
Politico, the Daily Beast, and the Washington Post have asked reporters to work from home and self-quarantine over concerns about the virus, according to the Washingtonian.
Update: The Washington Post has asked its journalists who covered CPAC to self-quarantine for seven days: https://t.co/WAwnDtrNqv
— Andrew Beaujon (@abeaujon) March 9, 2020
The American Conservative Union, which held CPAC in late February in the Washington area, announced Saturday that there was an individual at the conference who has Coronavirus.
Important Health Notification for CPAC 2020 participants and attendees. pic.twitter.com/NtahNO8st3
— ACU (@ACUConservative) March 7, 2020
Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz both self-quarantined over the weekend due to having contact with the individual. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)