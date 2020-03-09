Quarantined GOP Rep. Takes Heat For Tweet Claiming He’d Rather Die In Battle

Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar took criticism Monday for tweeting — from his self-imposed quarantine — that he would rather die in battle than from a virus.
“Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does,” Gosar tweeted.
Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/m6vU5RTQHJ
— Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020
Critics responded to Gosar’s tweet — and a few suggested that it wasn’t too late for him to get his wish. (RELATED: Rep. Paul Gosar Becomes Second Member Of Congress To Self-Quarantine After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)
You should check your fever again bro
— Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 9, 2020
did you self-quarantine with no reading materials?
— ????’???? ???? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? (@BecketAdams) March 9, 2020
It’s never too late to enlist.
— Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) March 9, 2020
Dr. Paul Gosar
Member of Congress https://t.co/vRAD62Jlvx
— Victor Blackwell CNN (@VictorBlackwell) March 9, 2020
Super appreciating the Walter Mitty-ness of this #MAGA dentist Dr. Paul Gosar pic.twitter.com/yke3qUAccy
— Marie Myung-Ok 명옥 Lee (@MarieMyungOkLee) March 9, 2020
The Army is ALWAYS looking for dentists.
Might be a long-shot but as a longtime dentist Rep. Paul Gosar might find an age waiver if he was inclined to join.
Actually this reminds me of a story about the only military dentist to get the Medal of Honor… https://t.co/4GNel1dtrV
— Tim Mak (@timkmak) March 9, 2020
In addition to a series of tweets detailing the CDC’s guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Gosar took a shot at those who were sending him hate.
“Good morning to everyone except those hoping I die from Corona Virus. You know who you are,” he tweeted.
Good morning to everyone except those hoping I die from Corona Virus. You know who you are. pic.twitter.com/BDdVizxqpc
— Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020
Gosar announced Sunday that he would be observing a 14-day quarantine after interacting with the person who tested positive for COVID-19 after leaving the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) a week earlier. Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz also announced a self-imposed quarantine after meeting the same person at CPAC.