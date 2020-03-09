Politics

Quarantined GOP Rep. Takes Heat For Tweet Claiming He’d Rather Die In Battle

Rep. Paul Gosar, a Republican from Arizona, blasted the EPA Thursday for letting convicted criminals keep their jobs. (Photo By Bill Clark/ Getty Images / CQ Roll Call)

(Photo By Bill Clark/ Getty Images / CQ Roll Call)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar took criticism Monday for tweeting — from his self-imposed quarantine — that he would rather die in battle than from a virus.

“Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does,” Gosar tweeted.

Critics responded to Gosar’s tweet — and a few suggested that it wasn’t too late for him to get his wish. (RELATED: Rep. Paul Gosar Becomes Second Member Of Congress To Self-Quarantine After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

In addition to a series of tweets detailing the CDC’s guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Gosar took a shot at those who were sending him hate.

“Good morning to everyone except those hoping I die from Corona Virus. You know who you are,” he tweeted.

Gosar announced Sunday that he would be observing a 14-day quarantine after interacting with the person who tested positive for COVID-19 after leaving the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) a week earlier. Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz also announced a self-imposed quarantine after meeting the same person at CPAC.