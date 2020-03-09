A Coronavirus Outbreak In This Middle Eastern Country Could Be Disastrous

As coronavirus cases spread in the U.S. and worldwide, there is growing concern about how the virus will affect populations who do not have access to sanitation and medical care, especially refugees from the Middle East.

Iran has become an epicenter for the now-global coronavirus, with its health ministry reporting over 6,500 confirmed cases and nearly 10% of Iranian lawmakers reportedly infected, according to Radio Free Europe. While Iran is a cause for concern in the region due to growing public distrust of the country’s authorities, the surrounding countries, particularly Iraq, are also particularly vulnerable to the virus due to years of conflict and a weak medical system that could be ill-equipped to care for refugee populations. (RELATED: Nearly 10% Of Iranian Lawmakers Are Infected With Coronavirus, Iran’s State Media Reports)

Iraq has been particularly alarmed by Iran’s spread of the coronavirus, closing the border with Iran at a time when it ordinarily receives millions of Iranian pilgrims, Reuters reported last week. The virus has been spreading rapidly across the Middle East, with countries like Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon and Qatar reporting a growing number of cases as well. Iraq closed its borders with Iran to stop the flow of the coronavirus into the country in late February, as did Turkey and Afghanistan.

The Middle East is uniquely at risk for the spread of easily transmittable diseases due to routine mass migrations of people between countries, especially for to religious pilgrimage. Iran’s city of Qom, a major Shiite pilgrim destination, became a focal point of the coronavirus spread in the country. “Every day 10 people are dying in Qom,” Ahmad Amiri Farahani, an Iranian lawmaker, said while demanding a quarantine on his city according to the New York Times.

Religious pilgrimages to Iraq have also been suspended, and Iraq put France and Spain on its coronavirus entry ban list March 6 to try and contain the virus, Reuters reported. Iraq shares over 930 miles of border with Iran with nine border crossings that see a steady flow of people and goods worth $12 billion a year, according to Financial Times. (RELATED: Adviser To Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei Dies From The Coronavirus)

Iraq’s years of conflict have not only created a significant refugee population. Near-constant warfare for almost 15 years has taken a toll on the country’s health care infrastructure, which isn’t equipped to care for an influx of sick people. Iran’s current scramble to manage the virus within the country while grappling with sanctions is a small indicator of what Iraq may be in for.



Iraq has more than 3.3 million people displaced across the country and approximately 6.7 million people, about 18% of the population, are in need of humanitarian assistance, the UN Refugee Agency reports. Iraq also has 300,000 refugees from neighboring countries, a majority of them from Syria. Many of these people live in tight quarters and already have compromised immune systems with little access to sanitation. These conditions compound the risk of disease becoming widespread and infecting people among a wider range of age groups, rather than primarily only older populations, the Guardian reported.

An outbreak in Iraq would be devastating according to health officials, the Financial Times reports, due to the decades of instability, violence, and sanctions that have left the country’s hospitals short-staffed and lacking resources. “Frankly we have a problem in the healthcare system in Iraq . . . so we focus on prevention,” said Dr Saif Badr, spokesperson for the Iraqi health ministry, according to Financial Times.

Governors of Iraqi provinces, likely aware of the large-scale loss of life an outbreak in Iraq could create, are reportedly taking the contagion seriously, at least two personally inspecting border crossings to ensure they were being policed and no Iranians were crossing into the country, the New York Times reported. (RELATED: Here’s How To Prepare For The Coronavirus)



“In Iraq, [coronavirus] poses a major public health threat because the Iraqi health system is very weak,” Dr. Adam Coutts, a specialist on public health in the Middle East at Cambridge University, told the Guardian. “It potentially could wipe out thousands of people. And there’s no way of tracking it once it gets into a refugee population, given the mobility. These viruses or diseases expose the politics and fragility of public health systems.”