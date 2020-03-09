Democratic Rep. Speier: Trump Willing To Put ‘Ardent Supporters At Risk’ Of Coronavirus At His Rallies

Democratic California Rep. Jackie Speier said Sunday that President Donald Trump is incapable of “telling us the truth about the coronavirus” and that he is carelessly putting his supporters in harm’s way at Trump rallies.

“I don’t think the president is capable of telling us the truth about the coronavirus and I regret saying that,” Speier told MSNBC. “I think we have to rely on the scientists who are attempting to tell the truth even when they have to contradict the president.”

The congresswoman suggested that Trump was carelessly exposing his supporters to the disease at rallies. “The fact that he is not willing to cancel his various rallies suggest that he is willing to place even his most ardent supporters at risk,” she said. (RELATED: Crowd Cheers As California Rep. Jackie Speier Shouts Her Abortion)

Speier said a rally environment does not allow people to stay six feet away from each other “in order to mitigate the exchange” of the virus. She suggested his attitude “is showing why he is so ill-prepared to guide our country during this time of crisis.”

Speier’s comments are just the latest in Democratic and media attacks on Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Politico first accused the president of labeling the outbreak as a “hoax” after Trump spoke to supporters at a South Carolina rally last month. In fact, he said the Democrats’ “politicization” of the issue — saying he was doing nothing about the spreading disease — was the hoax. (RELATED: Journalists Spread Fake News About Coronavirus And Trump … Again)

Trump signed an $8.3 billion spending bill to combat the coronavirus.

Speier has been a consistent critic of the president since he was sworn into office. In May 2019 she declared that Trump “has in many respects become a dictator.”