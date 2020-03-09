REPORT: Carolina Panthers Are Trying To Tank For Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly willing to throw away their 2020 season if it means they can get Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, the view around the league is that the Panthers are trying to tank their 2020 season to get Trevor Lawrence.

The Clemson superstar is believed to be a lock for the first pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

You can’t blame the Panthers at all for trying to make this move. Cam Newton’s future with the team doesn’t exactly look bright.

His time has come and gone, and the Panthers are most certainly looking for a long-term plan. Lawrence is the most surefire prospect I’ve seen in years.

I can’t remember the last college quarterback who seemed to be universally viewed as a superstar at the next level.

It would take something epic to happen for Lawrence to not be the top pick in the 2021 draft.

Lawrence has a cannon for an arm, he’s got the attitude you want in a starting quarterback, he’s a winner and the Panthers would be smart to try to get him.

One horrible season is worth it if it sets your franchise up for the next 15 years.