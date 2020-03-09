REVIEW: ‘The Outsider’ Ends Incredible Run With Strong Finale ‘Must/Can’t’

“The Outsider” came to an end Sunday night on HBO, and the finale “Must/Can’t” was outstanding.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

The finale was absolutely electric, and did a great job of tying everything together. With Jack pinning down the good guys with sniper fire, he kills several people before committing suicide after being a bitten by a rattlesnake. (REVIEW: HBO’s New Series ‘The Outsider‘ Is Incredible)

If you thought that was where things would get their craziest, you’d be wrong.

In one of the coolest television moments that I’ve seen in a long time, Holly and Ralph confronted the boogeyman in the caves, and it was nothing short of chilling.

It’s crystal clear somebody has to go down. The boogeyman has to die or Ralph and Holly have to die. There’s just one major problem.

Gunfire in the cave could bring it all crashing down. Enter Claude, whose brother’s body is on the ground outside after taking a round from Jack.

He just walks up with a shotgun and blasts El Coco, which causes part of the cave to collapse! So much for no gunfire in the cave.

This leads us to the moment that the season has been all about. Ralph has a choice to make. Does he tell people of the boogeyman’s existence or does he kill it as it lays wounded on the ground.

Ralph reveals that it’s better for the world to never know. It’d only make things worse, and he proceeded to smash its head with a massive rock.

When it’s all said and done, death consumed the good guys as many of them were killed by Jack, Ralph’s eyes are finally open, Holly proved to be the most valuable asset on the squad and Terry’s good name is cleared.

Was “The Outsider” as good as “Westworld” and “Yellowstone”? It’s hard to say, but ‘d certainly put it on that level right below.

It was a hell of a fun time, and it was a great example of Ben Mendelsohn’s elite acting talent. For those of you who watched, sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Props to HBO for giving us another great show.