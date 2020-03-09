Roughnecks Player DeMarquis Gates Gives Interview And Signs Autographs After Ejection

Houston Roughnecks player DeMarquis Gates pulled an epic move after being ejected.

Gates was tossed Saturday against the Seattle Dragons for throwing a punch, and proceeded to give a sideline interview and sign autographs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

HOUSTON HAS IT!@Y_DGates comes up with it and the @XFLRoughnecks defense once again comes up CLUTCH ????: ABC pic.twitter.com/eWGyo56wRw — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) March 7, 2020

You can watch the awesome moment below.

Interviewing a player as he gets thrown out of the game? THIS is the XFL. ???? @ABCNetwork

???? https://t.co/M4IcV16pYI pic.twitter.com/EDMsKZO90T — XFL (@xfl2020) March 7, 2020

In the NFL and in college football, players who get ejected are immediately escorted to the locker room and off of the field.

Not in the XFL. In the XFL, you hang around to give interviews and sign autographs. That’s the kind of energy we love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DeMarquis Gates (@3_makeplays) on Feb 21, 2020 at 2:27pm PST

How can anybody not love the XFL? This is awesome. Can you imagine this ever happening in the NFL? The answer is no.

There’s no shot at all an ejected player would just hang around for autographs and an interview. The player access in the XFL is second to none.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DeMarquis Gates (@3_makeplays) on Mar 7, 2020 at 8:04am PST

I can’t wait to see what we get next. I have no doubt it’ll be just as entertaining.