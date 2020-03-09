Watch The Latest Trailer For HBO’s New Limited Series ‘The Undoing’

HBO recently dropped another trailer for “The Undoing” with Nicole Kidman, and it looks outstanding.

HBO wrote the following for the plot of the highly-anticipated series:

The limited series The Undoing, premiering May 10, stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family.

Judging from the latest trailer, “The Undoing” looks like it’s going to be a shot of straight adrenaline. Give the latest preview a watch below. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

This show looks like it’s going to be awesome. HBO is out here making banger after banger. We just finished up “The Outsider,” “Westworld” is back Sunday and then we get “The Undoing” May 10.

If you’re not excited, then I don’t know what to tell you because this upcoming series looks like it’s going to be lit.

When it comes to thrillers, fans need the darkness, suspense and to be kept on the edge of our seats.

It looks like “The Undoing” will get the job done in spades.

Make sure to tune in May 10 to watch the start of “The Undoing” on HBO with Nicole Kidman.