These Reusable Food Lids Make Are A Great Alternative To Tin Foil Or Plastic Wrap

Sure, plastic wrap is great at keeping that leftover half of your sandwich fresh but is it doing more harm than good in the long run? Using plastic wrap from time to time may not seem like a big deal, but considering the fact that it takes around 1,000 years for plastic to decompose, throwing this stuff in the trash isn’t doing our planet any favors. And according to Statista.com, a whopping 5.52 million Americans used 10 or more boxes or rolls of plastic wrap — and that was just in 2019. Perhaps it’s time to ditch this plastic stuff for something a little more eco-friendly, like these reusable Food Guard Lids.

These handy reusable lids come in packs of five and unlike some plastic wrap, don’t contain a bunch of toxic chemicals. In fact, the lids are 100% plastic and BPA-free, making them perfectly safe to store your food in. Simply stretch the lids over your favorite dishes, bowls, containers, and more to keep your food air-tight and perfectly fresh. The secret to the lids’ incredible versatility is their ability to stick to virtually any surface — they even expand up to two to three times their size! But don’t worry, they won’t lose their shape. Heck, the things are even microwave- and oven-safe, which you can’t quite say about that good old plastic wrap of yours.

Going green in your kitchen can often seem overwhelming but by doing something as simple as switching out your plastic wrap and foil for these Food Guard Lids, you can do a lot of good for the environment. And, at the discounted price of just $16.99, you save a ton of money in the long run. So long, plastic wrap, there’s a new food lid in town.

