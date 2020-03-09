Politics

Trump Recently Spent Time With Doug Collins And Matt Gaetz, Who Both Just Self-Quarantined Themselves Over Coronavirus Concern

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Republican Georgia Rep. Doug Collins and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz both announced Monday afternoon that they would be self-quarantining themselves after learning that they interacted with a coronavirus-infected person in late February.

The announcement comes after Collins just spent Friday with President Donald Trump visiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Gaetz was reportedly on Air Force One on Monday.

US President Donald Trump (3R) gestures during a tour of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as US Representative Doug Collins (3L) and US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar (2L) look on in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 6, 2020. Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

An NPR reporter tweeted Monday that Collins was not on Air Force One on Friday, but had other contact with Trump.

“I was radio pooler on President Trump’s trip to CDC. Collins did not fly on Air Force One, but he did shake Trump’s hand when he got off the plane. He did not ride in ‘the beast’ with Trump but did tour CDC with him,” Tamara Keith tweeted.

Gaetz was on Air Force One with Trump Monday, according to multiple sources.

The White House declined to provide comment to the Daily Caller.

Collins and Gaetz both made contact with the infected person at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland late last month.

CPAC announced over the weekend that someone attended the conference and later tested positive for coronavirus.

Collins and Gaetz are joining Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar in quarantining themselves. Both Gosar and Cruz had interactions with the same infected person. (RELATED: How Are People Dying From The Coronavirus?)