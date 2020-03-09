Trump Recently Spent Time With Doug Collins And Matt Gaetz, Who Both Just Self-Quarantined Themselves Over Coronavirus Concern

Republican Georgia Rep. Doug Collins and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz both announced Monday afternoon that they would be self-quarantining themselves after learning that they interacted with a coronavirus-infected person in late February.

The announcement comes after Collins just spent Friday with President Donald Trump visiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Gaetz was reportedly on Air Force One on Monday.

Rep. Doug Collins — now voluntarily in self-quarantine after interacting with a coronavirus-infected person at CPAC — shook hands with President Trump on Friday ahead of his CDC visit. pic.twitter.com/At5at2Wsoz — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) March 9, 2020

Collins was with Trump, Azar, Redfield and others at CDC in Atlanta on Friday. Collins becomes the third lawmaker to self-quarantine as a precautionary measure https://t.co/zgFVedlVYC — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 9, 2020

An NPR reporter tweeted Monday that Collins was not on Air Force One on Friday, but had other contact with Trump.

“I was radio pooler on President Trump’s trip to CDC. Collins did not fly on Air Force One, but he did shake Trump’s hand when he got off the plane. He did not ride in ‘the beast’ with Trump but did tour CDC with him,” Tamara Keith tweeted.

I was radio pooler on President Trump’s trip to CDC. Collins did not fly on Air Force One, but he did shake Trump’s hand when he got off the plane. He did not ride in “the beast” with Trump but did tour CDC with him. https://t.co/5rp56fIgni — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) March 9, 2020

Gaetz was on Air Force One with Trump Monday, according to multiple sources.

Gaetz was on Air Force One with Trump roughly an hour ago. https://t.co/eKM1jBjs5u — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) March 9, 2020

The White House declined to provide comment to the Daily Caller.

Collins and Gaetz both made contact with the infected person at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland late last month.

This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient who has tested positive for #COVID19. While I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution. Full statement → pic.twitter.com/74oeaYOBYR — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) March 9, 2020

CPAC announced over the weekend that someone attended the conference and later tested positive for coronavirus.

Collins and Gaetz are joining Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar in quarantining themselves. Both Gosar and Cruz had interactions with the same infected person. (RELATED: How Are People Dying From The Coronavirus?)