Trump’s New Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Self-Quarantines After Possibly Meeting Individual With Coronavirus

President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff Mark Meadows announced Monday that he will be self-quarantining after possibly meeting the individual who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) while infected with coronavirus.

Mark Meadows was advised this weekend that he might have come in contact with the individual. Meadows took a precautionary test which came back negative. Meadows’ chief of staff Ben Williamson said: “He’ll be self-quarantined till the 14 day period passes Wednesday.”

The news comes as a number of Republican congressmen are self-quarantining after meeting the individual who attended the CPAC while infected with coronavirus. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was the first to announce the self-quarantine Sunday, saying that he will be staying home in Texas for the week. (RELATED: Ted Cruz To Stay Home In Texas For One Week After Saying He Met Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Cruz made it clear in a statement that he has not had any symptoms since the interaction at the conference and that it was a quick conversation and a handshake, but he said in order to be safe he will be staying home instead of returning back to Washington D.C. Cruz also said he has spoken with health officials across the board.

The Senate passed an $8.3 billion funding bill Thursday to help fight coronavirus as the disease continues to spread in the U.S. President Donald Trump signed the bill Friday.