Unfit To Print Episode 42: Trump Campaign Sues NYT And WaPo

The Trump campaign is officially fed up with fake news and has filed a series of libel lawsuits against news outlets that it says are still peddling the fake Russia collusion narrative.

Last week, the campaign filed a new suit against the Washington Post over two articles that suggested the Trump campaign attempted to conspire with Russia during the 2016 election. The campaign is seeking millions in damages — could this finally put an end to the media’s false attacks against the president? (RELATED: Trump Campaign Sues WaPo For Libel Over ‘False And Defamatory Statements’ About Russian Interference)

‘Unfit to Print’ host Amber Athey is also explaining how the media whiffed when claiming that President Donald Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.” Luckily, Check Your Fact hit Politico and other news outlets who spread the lie with a “false” fact check rating, which helped stem the spread of such misinformation.

Finally, Amber explains in this episode what truly caused MSNBC’s Chris Matthews to fall from grace — and it had nothing to do with his sexually charged comments toward women.

