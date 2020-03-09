‘Westworld’ Season 3 Begins On HBO

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re less than a week out from the start of “Westworld” season three on HBO.

The hit show with Ed Harris returns Sunday night at 9:00 EST, and you better believe I’ll be ready to roll. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

That means we just have to get through this work week and Saturday before “Westworld” is on our televisions. If that doesn’t have you amped and excited, then I have to wonder whether or not you’re even a real fan.

We’ve waited more than 20 months for new episodes, and now we’re under a week away. To say I’m excited might be the understatement of the year.

Outside of “Yellowstone” returning for season three, there’s no other show on TV that matches my excitement for “Westworld.”

Plot details aren’t really known for season three, but we know from the preview that Ed Harris is back as the Man in Black, Dolores is still hellbent on destroying humanity and Maeve has been tasked with stopping her.

It all seems to be lining up for a hell of a season.

I can’t wait to see what we get in season three. Something tells me it’s going to be lit now that we’re out of the park.

Tune in Sunday night on HBO, and let us know in the comments your official predictions!