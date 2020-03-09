Editorial

Latest Bracketology Projections Have Wisconsin As 4 Or 5 Seed In March Madness

NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Wisconsin

Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Wisconsin continues to climb the seed line in the latest March Madness projections.

After winning a share of the Big 10 regular season championship, the Badgers are no in solid seed position. USA Today, NBC Sports and ESPN all have Wisconsin as a four seed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

CBS Sports has the Badgers sitting as a five seed ahead of the B1G tournament.

 

It’s crazy how a few weeks back people thought there was a real chance we could be a serious bubble team for March Madness.

Now, we’re nine days into March and nobody has us worse than a five seed. Am I satisfied? Never, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t happy with the direction of things.

 

The good news for the Badgers is that we’re probably a five seed at worst no matter what happens Friday against the Rutgers/Michigan winner.

If we lose Friday, which I don’t anticipate happening, then we’re probably going to be a five on selection Sunday.

 

However, with every single win, we could go up a seed spot. Our ceiling is probably a three seed if we get to Sunday and the B1G title game.

 

No matter what happens, I can promise you’re going to be in for a fun time. Go, Badgers, go!