64,246 People Attend Week 5 XFL Games

The XFL had okay attendance during week five games.

According to ProFootballTalk, the official attendance number for the games this past weekend is 64,246, which is the lowest for the season so far.

It should also be noted that there’s a chance coronavirus could have impacted attendance numbers, but that’s impossible to know for sure.

Is this a great total attendance number for the XFL? I’m not really sure, but we all know the TV ratings are all that really matter.

The ratings for week five aren’t out yet, but as long as they hold strong, then the XFL will be just fine.

Plus, this still breaks down to more than 16,000 people a game, which isn’t too bad for a football league in its first year.

Was it the worst of the season? Sure, but there could be plenty of reasons for that. College basketball is heating up and the coronavirus continues to worry people.

I don’t think there’s any cause for concern! Now, if the numbers go straight in the tank, then that’s going to be a problem.

However, until that happens, I don’t think there’s any reason for anybody to panic.