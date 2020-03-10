10 Pocket-Sized Gadgets You Didn’t Know You Needed All On Sale

They say that necessity is the mother of invention, and the brilliant makers behind these gadgets must’ve read our minds! From opening bottles and slicing open packages to cutting through seatbelts in an emergency, these pocket gadgets can come in handy in the most unique situations. Read on for details:

The B-2 Dog Tag: Fully Concealed Nano Blade Pocket Knife

They say the best things come in small packages, and this 2-oz The B-2 Dog Tag is no exception. Incredibly lightweight and discreet, this black, stainless steel dog tag can be worn around your neck or in your pocket, ready to transform into a sharp, key-sized blade in a matter of seconds. Perfect for everyday slicing or serving as a survival knife, this little thing will definitely make your life easier.

Snag this Kickstarter success story for just $34.99 at nearly 50% off.

This Pocket Samurai Keychain Knife

Inspired by the higonokami style of a Japanese knife, this pocket blade is more than your average gadget. The Pocket Samurai Keychain Knife is built to withstand years of everyday use and boasts a razor-sharp 440C tanto-style blade. And, its attached pocket and money clip make it even more convenient — it’s even small enough to fit on your keychain.

The Pocket Samurai Keychain Knife is currently discounted to just $17.99.

The Pry.Me Bottle Openers

Not being able to open your beer can be a major party foul. But when you’re carrying around the world’s smallest bottle opener, you’ll never be in such a pickle. The bottle opener maybe the size of a penny, but it’s capable of holding up to 164,000 times its own weight thanks to its Grade 5 titanium build and stainless steel keychain ring. To put that into perspective, this teeny opener is strong enough to pull a car across a parking lot, according to the folks at The Gadget Flow.

The small but mighty Pry.Me Bottle Openers are just $10.99 apiece, making them a total steal.

The EverRatchet Ratcheting Keychain Multi-Tool

This handy keychain is like carrying around a mobile toolbox wherever you go. Boasting a ratchet, 7 wrenches, a #2 Phillips bit, a bottle opener, and a built-in wire stripper, there isn’t much this little gadget can’t do — it even has a custom-sized Flint2Go fire flint for building a fire in a jam. And with up to 20 pounds of torque, you can crank screws in record time.

Get the incredibly dynamic EverRatchet Ratcheting Keychain Multi-Tool for 10% off at just $24.99.

The Geekey Multi-Tool

After carrying this thing around for a few days, you’ll never know how you lived without it. That’s because it features a vast array of tools, making it capable of doing just about anything. While it looks like an everyday key at first glance, this little tool is incredibly powerful with its multiple wrenches, multi-fit screwdriver, wire bender, can opener and wire stripper. Heck, you can even smoke with it, for crying out loud.

The life-changing Geekey Multi-Tool is over half-off for just $22.99.

This Wallet Sized 2-Pack Pocket Multi-Tool

Don’t want to carry around a pocket knife on your keychain? No problem. This pocket-sized multi-tool is compact enough to slide right into your wallet, purse or glove box, ideal for unexpected fix-its and more. Serving as a can opener, knife, screwdriver, ruler, bottle opener, 2-position wrench, saw blade, and multiple types of wrenches, there’s really not much this little guy can’t do.

At its discounted price of just $9.99, this Wallet Sized Pocket Multi-Tool 2-Pack is a great deal.

The Cyclist Card Everyday Carry Multi-Tool

Unfortunately, you never realize how valuable a mobile bike-repair tool is until it’s too late. But with a tool this small and easy to carry around, being prepared for the worst is a no-brainer. This little tool, small enough to slide right into your wallet, features a stunning array of functions — 43 to be exact — that can seriously save your butt in a jam. From fixing a loose seat to repairing breaks, this tiny tool can do big things. And, it even comes with a bottle opener so you can sit back and relax with a cold one after handling your repairs.

The invaluable Cyclist Card Everyday Carry Multi-Tool is now discounted to just $72.99.

The Set of Two Kelvin 007 Pocket Spinning Tool

You can only go so long before tackling those annoying fix-it projects around the house. But with a tool like this, you’re all out of excuses. Boasting six handy heads including two Phillips screwdrivers, two Torx tips, and flatheads, you’ll never fall short of tools when it comes time to repair a loose doorknob or tighten a screw. And while it’s small, the tool’s star-shaped build is super easy to work with, no matter how big the project.

Get two Kelvin 007 Pocket Spinning Tools for just $30 bucks!

These Collective Carry Glowing Vials

Sometimes all you need is a little light. And when the flashlight on your phone fails, this glow-in-the-dark keychain can come in really handy. The secret to the gadget’s longlasting glow is its specially made material that can provide light for hours on end after just 10-15 minutes of sun exposure a day. Whether you’re using it to guide you out of a dark space in an emergency or for telling ghost stories with the kids, this glowing keychain is a great thing to have on hand.

These Collective Carry Glowing Vials are nearly 40% off, making them just $21.99.

This KeyBar® Compact Key Holder Multi-Tool & Organizer

Starting to feel like a janitor with all those keys and gadgets on your keychain? Perhaps it’s time to simplify things with KeyBar, the compact key organizer that can keep up to 12 keys in order so you can find what you need without fumbling through your keychain. Made of aerospace-grade aluminum, this keychain is built to last, and comes equipped with a multitude of tools including tweezers, a screwdriver, scissors and more, proving it to be an invaluable gadget. It can even hold a flash drive!

Get things in order with the KeyBar® Compact Key Holder Multi-Tool & Organizer now just $29.99!

Prices subject to change.

